Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,335,000 after buying an additional 709,115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

