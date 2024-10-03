Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN opened at $203.43 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.