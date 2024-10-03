TFI International Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.14 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

