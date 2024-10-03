TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,014,560.55 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 17,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.35, for a total value of C$3,014,560.55.
- On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.
TSE TFII traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$183.23. The company had a trading volume of 126,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$199.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$198.30. The stock has a market cap of C$15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$144.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
