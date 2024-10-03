TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$199.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$197.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Cormark increased their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

TFI International Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$182.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$144.42 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.40.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

