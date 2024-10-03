TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 524,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 2.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

