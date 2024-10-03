The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.01.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

