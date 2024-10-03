The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Allstate by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

Allstate stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

