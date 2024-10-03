The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Shares Down 1.4%

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 12,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 66,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The Arena Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.