The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $105,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after acquiring an additional 683,946 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.