The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,471,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BA opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.