The Boeing Company to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. Boeing has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.