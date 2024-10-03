The Boeing Company to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boeing Price Performance
BA opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. Boeing has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $267.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
