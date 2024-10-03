The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of Cato worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of CATO opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

