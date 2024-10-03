The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

