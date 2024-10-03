The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

