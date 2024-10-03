The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 7.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $100,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $492.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

