The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.44. 283,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,209,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.