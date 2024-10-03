The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $119.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

