The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.14 and its 200-day moving average is $355.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $411.46.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

