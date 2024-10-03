The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $411.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.75.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.23.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

