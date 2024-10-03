The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $411.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.75. The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

