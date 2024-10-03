The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Insider Maurice Helfgott Acquires 70,295 Shares

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) insider Maurice Helfgott purchased 70,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.45 ($66,759.56).

Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

Shares of IGV opened at GBX 66 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £176.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.19. The Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 64.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.72.

Income & Growth VCT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

