The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

Shares of INTG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The InterGroup has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $31.41.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.