The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lifted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 218.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $3,346,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $444,056. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.