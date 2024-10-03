The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.