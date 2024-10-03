The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

