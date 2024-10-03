The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 189 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Equifax by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $293.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.99. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.95.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

