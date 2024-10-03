The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 35 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $317.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

