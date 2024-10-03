The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 177.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $69.66 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

