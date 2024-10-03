The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

