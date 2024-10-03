The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

