The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.10% of Premier Financial worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 66.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Premier Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In related news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.26. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

