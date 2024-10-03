The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.3 %

KHC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

