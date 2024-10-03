The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,790 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

