The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $524,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $295.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

