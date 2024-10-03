The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.47 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,894 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

