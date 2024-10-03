The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.38 Million Stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of TBBB opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

