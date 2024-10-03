The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.