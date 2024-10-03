The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 191 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $123.84 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

View Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.