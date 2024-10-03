The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,993 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

