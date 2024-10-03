The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,713 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 1.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Relx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 6.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

