The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 264 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

