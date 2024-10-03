The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,843 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

