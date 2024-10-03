The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 591 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 132,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ResMed by 26.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ResMed by 42.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $238.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day moving average is $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.20, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,210,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.20, for a total value of $474,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,210,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,931 shares of company stock worth $23,119,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

