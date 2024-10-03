The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,887 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.