The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.32

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.32 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.40). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,956,158 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 130 ($1.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10,240.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

