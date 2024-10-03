The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 5.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.78, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $112.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

