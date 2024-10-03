The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,459 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

