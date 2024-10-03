The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

