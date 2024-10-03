The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

