Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.00 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE TH opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$76.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

